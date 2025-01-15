LACT Linux GPU Control Panel Adds Support For Intel Graphics

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 15 January 2025 at 03:00 AM EST.
In development for several years has been LACT as a Linux GPU Control Application to allow adjusting various GPU/driver settings via a convenient graphical application. AMD and NVIDIA graphics have been supported to date while now Intel graphics are also supported with the brand new LACT 0.7.

LACT started out as an open-source GPU control panel for Radeon graphics and was extended to support the NVIDIA GPUs/drivers and with time has tacked on more features from overclocking to GPU firmware information and other details... Just as Microsoft Windows users have come to expect from graphics drivers.

With Tuesday's release of LACT 0.7, there is now support for Intel GPUs after a user donated an Intel Arc A380 graphics card to Ilya Zlobintsev as the developer behind this open-source project.

LACT project screenshot


Initial support for Intel graphics is now working with LACT 0.7+ for GPU power limiting, GPU clock controls, and various informational metrics.

In addition to the Intel GPU support, LACT 0.7 also adds automatic profile switching support based on roles, updated AMDGPU sysfs handling, and various fixes and other improvements. The automatic profile switching allows changing the GPU/driver settings based upon active processes such as if Feral's GameMode is engaged or other processes kicking in like Steam.

Downloads and more information on the LACT 0.7 for this cross-vendor Linux GPU control/settings panel via GitHub.
