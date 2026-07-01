Kiwi Menu Continues Bringing macOS Vibes To GNOME

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 25 July 2026 at 07:00 AM EDT. 46 Comments
GNOME
Kiwi Menu as the macOS-inspired quick menu option for the GNOME Shell desktop is continuing to enhance its macOS-esque experience on GNOME.

Kiwi Menu 1.6.4 released this week for the macOS-like quick menu option for GNOME Shell. The new release brings a macOS-style dialog for force quitting applications, an "About This PC" window akin to what is found on Apple macOS, new configurable keyboard shortcuts, and enhancements to the menu appearance.

Kiwi Menu


Kiwi Menu is available from the GNOME Extensions.

The updated Kiwi Menu was noted in This Week in GNOME. Also new in the GNOME world this week is the Loupe image viewer now showing color management metadata of images, GNOME Shell working to make its screenshot selection UI more accessible to disabled users, there is now "Censor" as a PDF document redaction tool for the GNOME desktop, and other improvements.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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