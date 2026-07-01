Kiwi Menu Continues Bringing macOS Vibes To GNOME
Kiwi Menu as the macOS-inspired quick menu option for the GNOME Shell desktop is continuing to enhance its macOS-esque experience on GNOME.
Kiwi Menu 1.6.4 released this week for the macOS-like quick menu option for GNOME Shell. The new release brings a macOS-style dialog for force quitting applications, an "About This PC" window akin to what is found on Apple macOS, new configurable keyboard shortcuts, and enhancements to the menu appearance.
Kiwi Menu is available from the GNOME Extensions.
The updated Kiwi Menu was noted in This Week in GNOME. Also new in the GNOME world this week is the Loupe image viewer now showing color management metadata of images, GNOME Shell working to make its screenshot selection UI more accessible to disabled users, there is now "Censor" as a PDF document redaction tool for the GNOME desktop, and other improvements.
46 Comments