Kdenlive Preparing For An Exciting 2025 With Background Removal Tool & More

The KDE app Kdenlive that is a very popular and featureful open-source video editor is preparing for an exciting 2025.Among other new features expected in the new year, Kdenlive developers have been working on a background removal tool that is now ready for testing.Kdenlive has been developing a modern background removal tool that will be among the features they are looking to roll-out in 2025. The new tool relies on SAM2 object segmentation and can be tested in alpha form right now. For helping with the alpha level testing of their new background image removal tool, there are Linux AppImage, Linux Flatpak, and Windows binaries available.

The downloads and more details on this new background removal tool for this open-source video editor via Kdenlive.org . It will be interesting to see what other features and polishing this non-linear video editor will be able to achieve in 2025.