Kdenlive 25.12 Video Editor Brings New Docking System, Menu Restructuring

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 18 December 2025 at 03:46 PM EST. 3 Comments
MULTIMEDIA
In addition to the release this week of OpenShot 3.4, released today is a major update to another popular open-source video editing application: Kdenlive. The Kdenlive 25.12 release brings many improvements to help with editing of any year-end / holiday videos.

Kdenlive 25.12 released today with a new docking system to better manage the video editing experience. This release also adds a welcome screen to help new users to this KDE/Qt-aligned free software video editor.

Kdenlive 25.12 also restructures some of its menus to make them more intuitive. Plus the monitor view of audio has been enhanced, more than 15 crash fixes were merged, fixing VA-API support for the Kdenlive AppImage build, and various other updates.

Kdenlive 25.12


Downloads and more details on today's Kdenlive 25.12 open-source video editor app release via Kdenlive.org.
3 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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