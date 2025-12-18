Kdenlive 25.12 Video Editor Brings New Docking System, Menu Restructuring
In addition to the release this week of OpenShot 3.4, released today is a major update to another popular open-source video editing application: Kdenlive. The Kdenlive 25.12 release brings many improvements to help with editing of any year-end / holiday videos.
Kdenlive 25.12 released today with a new docking system to better manage the video editing experience. This release also adds a welcome screen to help new users to this KDE/Qt-aligned free software video editor.
Kdenlive 25.12 also restructures some of its menus to make them more intuitive. Plus the monitor view of audio has been enhanced, more than 15 crash fixes were merged, fixing VA-API support for the Kdenlive AppImage build, and various other updates.
Downloads and more details on today's Kdenlive 25.12 open-source video editor app release via Kdenlive.org.
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