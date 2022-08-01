Kdenlive 22.08 Video Editor Brings UI Improvements, Experimental Parallel Processing
Following last week's release of KDE Gear 22.08, Kdenlive 22.08 is out as the newest version of this open-source, KDE/Qt-aligned non-linear video editing software.
Kdenlive 22.08 brings a number of user-interface improvements to this leading open-source video editor. The 22.08 update has an improved clip-tagging system, various UI fixes, the audio recording interface has been overhauled, the effects area has seen improvements, and more.
Kdenlive 22.08 also adds support for importing AVIF, HEIF, HEIC, and JPEG-XL content. Additionally, LOTTIE and RAWR animations are now supported as well as allowing to import VTT web video text tracks and SBV YouTube subtitle files.
Kdenlive
This cross-platform video editor has also added experimental parallel processing support for faster render speeds. Also on the performance front, Kdenlive 22.08 fixes NVENC and VA-API proxy clip encoding.
Downloads and more details for Kdenlive 22.08 via the project site Kdenlive.org.
Add A Comment