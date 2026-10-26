KMSCON 10.1 Released With Support For Per-Monitor Configurations

Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 26 October 2026 at 03:17 PM EDT. 2 Comments
DESKTOP
KMSCON as the user-space terminal emulator targeting Linux DRM/KMS interfaces as an alternative to the in-kernel VT now is able to individually configure monitors in multi-monitor setups. Plus a variety of other improvements with today's KMSCON 10.1 release.

KMSCON continues maturing and being a well-rounded, viable alternative to the in-kernel VT. With Fedora 45, KMSCON is being used by default and hopefully other Linux distributions will begin employing it too. GNOME OS and KDE Linux are also using KMSCON. With KMSCON 10.1 is an important addition of allowing per-monitor configurations rather than just a global configuration in the configuration file.

This allows monitors to be set individually for their resolution, refresh rate, and rotation if wanting to make any changes from a display panel's native mode. In the KMSCON configuration file the "mode" configuration can ow be specified multiple types. The support landed via this pull request to address the ongoing user requests about per-output display configuration and being able to set a preferred output.

KMSCON 10.1 also brings various bug fixes and other minor enhancements. Downloads and more details via GitHub.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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