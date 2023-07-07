KDE Plasma Wayland Fixes "Severe Screen Distortion" For Some Multi-GPU Systems

KDE
KDE developers remain quite busy working on the Plasma 6.0 desktop development as well as making other enhancements and fixes to their open-source desktop stack.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development summary to highlight all of the ongoing work around Plasma 6.0 as well as fixes still to the Plasma 5.27 series and various KDE application enhancements. Some of the work that's been carried out in the first week of July includes:

- The Breeze cursor theme saw a visual overhaul to make it look better and more consistent.

- The keyboard shortcut to trigger the "mouse mark" effect can now be customized.

- Fixed a performance issue in Okular that also caused memory pressure when zooming in.

- Fixed an issue that caused "severe screen distortion" under Plasma Wayland with certain multi-GPU setups.

- A KWin crash fix for Plasma Wayland after using the clipboard in certain circumstances.

- Various other bug and crash fixes.

Breeze cursors
Some of the updated Breeze cursors.


More details on these changes via Nate's blog.
