KDE Starts 2025 With Accessibility Improvements & Better Graphics Tablet Controls

After a short break over the holidays, KDE developer Nate Graham is back with his "This Week in Plasma" series to highlight the interesting KDE Plasma desktop changes made each week.In rounding out 2024 and kicking off 2025, KDE developers have returned to their keyboards to work out more features for the upcoming Plasma 6.3 desktop release as well as other improvements in KDE land. Some of the Plasma enhancements this week included:- Plasma 6.3 restores the option to allow touchpad to be automatically disabled while a mouse is plugged in.- The KDE System Settings with Plasma 6.3 will allow mapping an area of a drawing tablet's surface to the entire screen area. The graphics tablet settings will also now allow customizing the pressure range of a stylus to chop off the high/low parts.

- The System Settings Graphics Tablet page at large has been overhauled to enhance the UI/UX.- KDE Discover will now indicate for sandboxed apps any permission changes after a software update so you can be aware of any potentially shady behavior for sandboxed apps.- Improved accessibility-related keyboard navigation functionality as well as improved support for mnemonics within Kirigami and other Plasma components.- Reduced memory usage of the Plasma clipboard system.- Various other bug fixes.More details over on the This Week In Plasma blog