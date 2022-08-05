KDE Kicks Off August With More Desktop Bug Fixes

KDE developers have started the month of August to a lot of fixes and polishing for the Plasma desktop.KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly assessment of all the notable KDE changes to be made over the past week. This week brought a variety of fixes and polishing throughout. Some of the highlights include:- More easily setting up a folder for sharing with Samba thanks to the wizard now providing more detailed and actionable error messages.- The Timer Plasma widget was overhauled with most open bugs fixed and improving the user-interface to add a clickable start/stop button.- Searching for widgets within the Widget Explorer will now match their keywords to help in locating widgets.- The Breeze icon theme has added icons for Windows DLLs.- Under Plasma Wayland, monitors no longer sometimes lose their names and become unable to be set as the primary monitor.- Setting the language in System Settings will now update FreeDesktop's org.freedesktop.Accounts.User.Language value that is used for setting the preferred language within Flatpak apps and other third-party apps.



Pictured: KDE Plasma desktop on Asahi Linux running on the Apple M2... Stay tuned for those Linux Apple M2 benchmarks next week on Phoronix.