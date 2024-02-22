KDE Slimbook V Announced: The First KDE Plasma 6 Laptop With AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 22 February 2024 at 05:58 AM EST.
The KDE Plasma 6 open-source desktop environment is launching next week and ahead of that the Slimbook V has been announced, the latest laptop crafted in partnership between the KDE project and Slimbook. This KDE-catered Linux laptop will feature the Plasma 6.0 desktop experience out-of-the-box and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS Zen 4 processor.

The Slimbook V is powered by the 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor with Radeon 780M integrated graphics, features a 16-inch IPS 2560 x 1600 display, up to 8TB of NVMe storage, up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 non-soldered RAM, a 720p web camera with physical switch for privacy, and a 68 Wh battery.

KDE Slimbook V


The Slimbook V laptop features a fully aluminum chassis, dual fan cooling solution, and more. The launch price for this first Plasma 6.0 desktop featuring laptop is €999.

Those wishing to learn more about this newest Linux laptop can do so at kde.slimbook.es.
