KDE Slimbook V Announced: The First KDE Plasma 6 Laptop With AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU
The KDE Plasma 6 open-source desktop environment is launching next week and ahead of that the Slimbook V has been announced, the latest laptop crafted in partnership between the KDE project and Slimbook. This KDE-catered Linux laptop will feature the Plasma 6.0 desktop experience out-of-the-box and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS Zen 4 processor.
The Slimbook V is powered by the 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor with Radeon 780M integrated graphics, features a 16-inch IPS 2560 x 1600 display, up to 8TB of NVMe storage, up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 non-soldered RAM, a 720p web camera with physical switch for privacy, and a 68 Wh battery.
The Slimbook V laptop features a fully aluminum chassis, dual fan cooling solution, and more. The launch price for this first Plasma 6.0 desktop featuring laptop is €999.
Those wishing to learn more about this newest Linux laptop can do so at kde.slimbook.es.
