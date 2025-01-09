KDE Plasma Wayland Protocols 1.16 Brings Power/Performance vs. Color Accuracy Preference
KDE developers today released Plasma Wayland Protocols 1.16 as the newest feature update to this set of non-standard Wayland protocols used by the Plasma desktop.
New to Plasma Wayland Protocols 1.16 are the following few changes:
- external-brightness: Allow the client to specify observed brightness
- output management: add a failure reason event
- output device,-management: add a dimming multiplier
- output device/management: add power/performance vs. color accuracy preference
Allowing the client to specify the observed brightness can be useful with the kde_external_brightness_v1 v2 protocol while arguably the most interesting is the output device/management addition of adding a power/performance versus color accuracy preference. This ties into the work by Linux graphics driver developers for power saving policies whether to focus on power/performance over optimal color accuracy or alternatively artists and others demanding the utmost color accuracy can engage the preference at the cost of possible power-savings/performance.
"The compositor can do a lot of things that trade between performance, power and color accuracy. This setting describes a high level preference from the user about in which direction that tradeoff should be made."
This preference is added to the kde_output_device_v2 protocol with the "color_power_tradeoff" allowing values of either efficiency or accuracy.
More details on the Plasma Wayland Protocols 1.16 release via KDE.org.
