KDE Plasma Wayland Protocols 1.16 Brings Power/Performance vs. Color Accuracy Preference

- external-brightness: Allow the client to specify observed brightness

- output management: add a failure reason event

- output device,-management: add a dimming multiplier

- output device/management: add power/performance vs. color accuracy preference

"The compositor can do a lot of things that trade between performance, power and color accuracy. This setting describes a high level preference from the user about in which direction that tradeoff should be made."

KDE developers today released Plasma Wayland Protocols 1.16 as the newest feature update to this set of non-standard Wayland protocols used by the Plasma desktop.New to Plasma Wayland Protocols 1.16 are the following few changes:Allowing the client to specify the observed brightness can be useful with the kde_external_brightness_v1 v2 protocol while arguably the most interesting is the output device/management addition of adding a power/performance versus color accuracy preference. This ties into the work by Linux graphics driver developers for power saving policies whether to focus on power/performance over optimal color accuracy or alternatively artists and others demanding the utmost color accuracy can engage the preference at the cost of possible power-savings/performance.This preference is added to the kde_output_device_v2 protocol with the "color_power_tradeoff" allowing values of either efficiency or accuracy.

More details on the Plasma Wayland Protocols 1.16 release via KDE.org>.