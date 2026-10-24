KDE Plasma 6.9 Stabilizes KWin's Wayland Picture-In-Picture Support
With the wonderful KDE Plasma 6.8 having shipped just more than one week ago, KDE developers are beginning to go heavy on new features for Plasma 6.9.
Most excitingly for the week, the KWin's compositor support for Wayland's Picture-In-Picture (PIP) protocol has been declared stable and enabled by default for Plasma 6.9. Web browsers and other users of the Wayland picture-in-picture support can now enjoy a nice out-of-the-box experience with Plasma 6.9:
And in other Plasma developments, the Plasma Browser Integration now supports the Brave web browser.
Meanwhile the upcoming Plasma 6.8.2 point release is seeing fixes for issues with multi-monitor setups and a variety of other regressions.
More details on these latest KDE Plasma developments can be found via This Week in Plasma.
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