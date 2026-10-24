KDE Plasma 6.9 Stabilizes KWin's Wayland Picture-In-Picture Support

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 23 October 2026 at 08:56 PM EDT. 10 Comments
KDE
With the wonderful KDE Plasma 6.8 having shipped just more than one week ago, KDE developers are beginning to go heavy on new features for Plasma 6.9.

Most excitingly for the week, the KWin's compositor support for Wayland's Picture-In-Picture (PIP) protocol has been declared stable and enabled by default for Plasma 6.9. Web browsers and other users of the Wayland picture-in-picture support can now enjoy a nice out-of-the-box experience with Plasma 6.9:

KDE Wayland PiP example from This Week in Plasma


And in other Plasma developments, the Plasma Browser Integration now supports the Brave web browser.

Meanwhile the upcoming Plasma 6.8.2 point release is seeing fixes for issues with multi-monitor setups and a variety of other regressions.

More details on these latest KDE Plasma developments can be found via This Week in Plasma.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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