KDE Plasma 6.9 Lands Some New Performance Optimizations

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 31 October 2026 at 06:51 AM EDT. 4 Comments
KDE
I love a good performance optimization and there are several this week in the KDE space with Plasma 6.9 development heating up.

This Week in Plasma is out with its latest issue to highlight the newest KDE changes as we close out the month of October.

For those using KWin's zoom effect, with Plasma 6.9 the zoom effect will have a much lower performance impact. The zoom plugin will now skip processing low-contrast pixels like for flat and solid areas, which is leading to significant speed-ups:

Plasma zoom speed-up


Plasma 6.9 is also now clearing stale entries for desktop file and folder positions in its configuration file, to avoid it growing massively over time and slowing down Plasma overall. This stems from a 2023 bug report over the screen mapping entry in the config file growing infinitely enough that it slows down the Plasma shell and could crash it.

With Plasma 6.9, the Discover software center will now allow copying and sharing of appstream://URLs for locally-installed Flatpak packages.

Meanwhile this week's Plasma 6.8.2 release brought some crash fixes and also addressed other regressions. With Plasma 6.8.2 it also included a regression that could degrade gaming performance due in KWin, which is fixed by disabling post-blend offloading if not supported by the DRM color pipelines. Plasma 6.8.3 will bring some additional crash/regression fixes in November.

Also exciting this week on the fixes front is KDE Frameworks now fixing a 15 year old bug over file completion to USB storage devices.

More details on these changes via This Week in Plasma.
4 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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