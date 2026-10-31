KDE Plasma 6.9 Lands Some New Performance Optimizations

I love a good performance optimization and there are several this week in the KDE space with Plasma 6.9 development heating up.This Week in Plasma is out with its latest issue to highlight the newest KDE changes as we close out the month of October.For those using KWin's zoom effect, with Plasma 6.9 the zoom effect will have a much lower performance impact. The zoom plugin will now skip processing low-contrast pixels like for flat and solid areas, which is leading to significant speed-ups: