KDE Plasma 6.8.2 Released With Dozens Of Additional Bug Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 27 October 2026 at 09:02 AM EDT. 17 Comments
KDE
Debuting two weeks ago on the 30th anniversary of the KDE project was the Plasma 6.8 desktop with many exciting improvements. Last week it was succeeded by Plasma 6.8.1 with dozens of bug fixes and this week now brings Plasma 6.8.2 with yet more bug fixing.

KDE Plasma 6.8 is in great shape overall while various small bug fixes continue to accumulate. With Plasma 6.8.2 there are dozens more fixes including some Wayland fixes for KWin, the tiled wallpaper code fixes an animated image regression that they weren't being animated, KPipeWire now passing the stream's framerate to libx264, a rework to Plasma Big Screen's rows and tiles, fixing disappearing desktop icons, many Plasma Workspace fixes, and updates to the Union theme engine.

CachyOS Plasma 6.8


The full list of fixes can be found via the change-log for Plasma 6.8.2. More details on today's point release via KDE.org.
17 Comments
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