KDE Plasma 6.4 Begins Seeing Early Feature Work, Plasma 6.3 Sees More Fixes
This week saw an updated KDE Plasma 6.3 beta release and more bug fixing taking place there while also beginning to see early feature work toward the follow-on Plasma 6.4 desktop.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his traditional weekend update that outlines all of the interesting KDE changes for the week. Some of the KDE Plasma highlights for this week include:
- Plasma 6.3 will be able to open flatpak:/ URLs.
- The time zone chooser within the KDE System Settings Date & Time page has received a major visual upgrade for KDE Plasma 6..
- Plasma 6.3 improves the accessibility of several non-default Alt+Tab switcher styles.
- The KDE Plasma 6.4 Breeze Dark color scheme is a bit darker by default:
- Plasma 6.4 re-arranges the items on the context menu for the Plasma desktop.
- A KWin crash fix under the X11 session along with other random KWin crash fixes.
- Fixing a "bunch" of memory leaks within KScreen.
- Various other bug fixes.
More details on the KDE Plasma changes this week via Nate's blog.
