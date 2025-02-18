KDE Plasma 6.3.1 Released With A Few Dozen Fixes For The Week
For those that typically wait for the first point release before moving to a new software version, KDE Plasma 6.3.1 is out today with a few dozen fixes for the week since the Plasma 6.3 debut.
Plasma 6.3 released last week with improved fractional scaling, various Wayland enhancements, KDE System Settings and Discover improvements, and a wide variety of other changes throughout this Qt6/KF6-powered desktop. Plasma 6.3.1 arrived today as the first point release with quite a number of fixes to address early fallout from Plasma 6.3.
Plasma 6.3. brings a handful of Wayland fixes to KWin and the desktop, the XDG Desktop Portal KDE now better deals with screens going away, Spectacle adds animated WebP support, Spectacle now informs users that WebP is a better format than GIF, the Plasma Welcome area has fixes for software rendering, various Qt 6 toolkit integration fixes, various KWin DRM back-end fixes, and a Breeze crash fix for some non-KDE applications. Plus many other random bug fixes throughout.
Downloads and more details on this first point release to the KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop via KDE.org.
