KDE Plasma 6.3 To Improve XWayland Window Resizing

KDE developer Vlad Zahorodnii is out with an insightful blog post today on how XWayland window resizing has been enhanced for Plasma 6.3 so that resizing X11 clients will now appear much more polished than the status quo.KDE developers have been working to address XWayland window resizing and the differences that come with how X11 vs. Wayland window resizing/re-painting are handled and ultimately to ensure nice frame synchronization.

"I’m proud to say that KWin is one of the few compositors that properly handles frame synchronization for X11 windows on Wayland!"