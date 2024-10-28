KDE Plasma 6.3 To Improve XWayland Window Resizing

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 28 October 2024 at 08:34 PM EDT.
KDE developer Vlad Zahorodnii is out with an insightful blog post today on how XWayland window resizing has been enhanced for Plasma 6.3 so that resizing X11 clients will now appear much more polished than the status quo.

KDE developers have been working to address XWayland window resizing and the differences that come with how X11 vs. Wayland window resizing/re-painting are handled and ultimately to ensure nice frame synchronization.

KDE XWayland resizing glitches


But at the end of the day following the latest changes to KWin for ensuring better frame synchronization for X11 clients within XWayland, Vlad Zahorodnii notes:
"I’m proud to say that KWin is one of the few compositors that properly handles frame synchronization for X11 windows on Wayland!"

Those interested can learn about all of the great technical details on Vlad's blog along with his videos for demonstrating the problem currently within the KDE Plasma desktop.
