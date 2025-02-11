KDE Plasma 6.3 Released With Improved Fractional Scaling & Other Enhancements

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 11 February 2025 at 06:44 AM EST.
Out just ahead of Valentine's Day is the much anticipated KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop release for further advancing this Qt6/KF6-based open-source desktop.

KDE Plasma 6.3 brings a whole lot of goodies that have been collected over the past several months.

Some of the key Plasma 6.3 highlights include:

- Improved fractional scaling with KWin to lead to an all-around better desktop experience with fractional scaling as well as when making use of KWin's zoom effect.

- Screen colors are more accurate with the KDE Night Light feature.

- CPU usage monitoring within the KDE System Monitor is now more accurate and consuming fewer CPU resources.

- KDE will now present a notification when the kernel terminated an app because the system ran out of memory.

- Various improvements to the Discover app, including a security enhancement around sandboxed apps.

- The drawing tablet area of KDE System Settings has been overhauled with new features and refinements.

- Many other enhancements and fixes throughout KDE Plasma 6.3.

More details on the Plasma 6.3 desktop release via the announcement this morning on KDE.org.
