KDE Plasma 6.3 Released With Improved Fractional Scaling & Other Enhancements

Out just ahead of Valentine's Day is the much anticipated KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop release for further advancing this Qt6/KF6-based open-source desktop.KDE Plasma 6.3 brings a whole lot of goodies that have been collected over the past several months.

Some of the key Plasma 6.3 highlights include:- Improved fractional scaling with KWin to lead to an all-around better desktop experience with fractional scaling as well as when making use of KWin's zoom effect.- Screen colors are more accurate with the KDE Night Light feature.- CPU usage monitoring within the KDE System Monitor is now more accurate and consuming fewer CPU resources.- KDE will now present a notification when the kernel terminated an app because the system ran out of memory.- Various improvements to the Discover app, including a security enhancement around sandboxed apps.- The drawing tablet area of KDE System Settings has been overhauled with new features and refinements.- Many other enhancements and fixes throughout KDE Plasma 6.3.