KDE Plasma 6.3 To Offer Better Night Light Mode On HDR Displays

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 8 January 2025 at 06:25 AM EST.
KDE KWin developer Xaver Hugl is out with a new blog post on his quest of providing optimal High Dynamic Range (HDR) display experience with the KDE desktop. The latest focus by Xaver has been on fixing the "night light" mode support under KDE Plasma on HDR displays.

The color shifting behavior of the KDE Plasma "night light" mode hasn't been entirely accurate. But the good news is that Xaver has corrected the problem for the upcoming Plasma 6.3 desktop. With Plasma 6.3 when using the night light mode, colors should no longer be wrongly shifted around and without sacrificing too much color accuracy. Here is a picture shared by Xaver of Plasma 6.2 on the left and Plasma 6.3 on the right:

KDE HDR night light Plasma comparison


There is one known shortcoming though if the display is using a native white point of 6504K, which will be better handled in future versions of Plasma.

More details on this latest KDE Plasma HDR achievement via Xaver's blog.
