KDE Plasma 6.3 Receives Final Polishing Prior To Release Next Week

The KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop has received a lot of last minute polishing and fixes ahead of its planned release next week. Plasma 6.3 is scheduled for its stable debut next Tuesday on 11 February.Plasma 6.3 has seen another last minute KWin compositor crash fix, which this time is about cases where resuming from sleep on certain hardware would lead to a crash. There's also fixes for performance issues, restoring the mouse click KWin effect so it works on X11 sessions, and other random fixes.

Meanwhile KDE developers also continue planning and beginning work on Plasma 6.4. Added for Plasma 6.4 this week is an option to make panel pop-ups use the floating style even when the panel itself doesn't use that style.Plasma 6.4 has also seen improvements to the Welcome Center page UI, the KDE Info Center energy graph now uses the system's accent color rather than always being red, and various other refinements.More details on this week's KDE Plasma changes via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.