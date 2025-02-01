KDE Plasma 6.3: "It's Looking Pretty Good!"

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his traditional weekly recap of all the interesting KDE Plasma changes for the past week. With less than two weeks until the Plasma 6.3 stable release, Nate Graham began his weekly update by remarking that the Plasma 6.3 desktop is "looking pretty good!"KDE this week has seen more fixes for bugs reported during the Plasma 6.3 beta testing. There have been some last minute UI refinements with Plasma 6.3 and fixes ahead of the stable release in a week and a half. The KDE System Monitor app is also now more accurately calculating CPU usage. There have also been crash fixes like making sure KWin no longer crashes if an ICC profile has been applied that is then later moved. There were another two KWin crashes around kernel graphics drivers providing unexpected data

Plasma 6.4 has also begun seeing more feature activity with better shortcut handling, UI refinements on the KDE Info Center Energy page, and more. KRDP with Plasma 6.3 also now supports FreeRDP version 3 for remote desktop handling.More details on all of the KDE development activity for the week via Nate's KDE blog