KDE Developers Addressing Early Bugs From Plasma 6.3
KDE Plasma 6.3 released this week as the newest step forward for the KDE desktop. While it was smooth on the whole, there were some early bugs that KDE developers were dealing with this week. KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development summary for the Plasma desktop.
What Nate Graham called perhaps the "worst issue" this week is when setting an ICC display profile with the KWin compositor running, the screen can go blank due to a bug determined to be within the GCC compiler when building with Link Time Optimizations (LTO) enabled. The code issue with GCC only happens on Plasma 6.3 and not the older Plasma 6.2 series.
There have also been some Plasma 6.3 bugs that are hardware-related and thus the wish by KDE developers that there were more people testing out the KDE Plasma beta releases. But on the whole Plasma 6.3 has been a fairly smooth release.
As for what's baking now for Plasma 6.4, the Media Player widget added a playback rate selector this week. The KDE Info Center's Energy graph view has also been improved.
Besides all of that, a lot of bug fixing both for the next Plasma 6.3 point release and with the road now set toward Plasma 6.4. More details on the KDE changes this week over on blogs.kde.org.
