KDE Plasma 6.3 Bringing A More Consistent Close Button, Other Last Minute Changes
This week brought the KDE Plasma 6.3 beta as well as a number of last minute feature changes for this desktop update due for release in February.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly development summary to highlight all of the interesting KDE changes for the week. There's been a mad rush of last minute improvements readied for Plasma 6.3:
- In Plasma 6.3 when disabling "Do Not Disturb" mode, you will no longer get a flood of all the missed notifications but it will be a single notification to list all the missed notifications.
- Desktop context menus for symbolic links will now include a "Show Target" menu item similar to the option within the Dolphin file manager.
- The KDE System Monitor app and widgets can now display GPU statistics under FreeBSD.
- Modernized the UI style of standalone printer-related apps that aren't currently part of the System Settings page.
- All close buttons throughput KDE software are now consistent after standardizing on the black X. This more consistent close button will be found in Plasma 6.3.
- Plasma no longer crashes when switching the desktop from "Folder" to "Desktop" containment and then back again.
- More robust handling to prevent laptops from waking up while the lid is closed.
- Improved performance for some GPUs while the Night Light mode is active.
- Support for pre-authorizing apps for remote desktop access.
- Many other fixes and UI enhancements.
More details on the Plasma changes this week via Nate's blog.
