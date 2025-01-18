KDE Developers Fixing "Record Amounts Of Bugs" Following Plasma 6.3 Beta

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 18 January 2025 at 06:25 AM EST.
Following the recent KDE Plasma 6.3 Beta, there's been a lot of bug fixing happening ahead of the stable release due out next month for this open-source desktop.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his newest weekly blog post summarizing all of the interesting Plasma developments taking place. This week has been particularly heavy with bug fixing, Graham notes:
"We're barely a week into the Plasma 6.3 beta period, and Plasma's contributors are already fixing record amounts of bugs! The number of 15-minute bugs has dropped to the low 20s, and there's only one VHI priority bug left. But that's not all; they hammered on a ton more bugs as well, and did quite a bit of UI polishing!"

KDE developers this week adding several new search providers for use from KRunner like Docker Hub, the Mozilla Developer Network, and Nix packages. There has also been a number of UI improvements for Plasma 6.3. The KWin compositor is also now smarter around its scale factor handling, Night Light now following ICC profiles, a few performance optimizations, and a lot of bug fixing.

Plasma 6.3


More details on the KDE Plasma 6.3 development activities this week can be found over on KDE.org blogs.
Michael Larabel

