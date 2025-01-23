KDE Plasma 6.3 Beta 2 Improves systemd-homed Support

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 23 January 2025 at 12:49 PM EST. Add A Comment
KDE
Earlier this month was the release of the KDE Plasma 6.3 beta while today a second beta was issued.

This new KDE Plasma 6.3 Beta marked as v6.2.91 brings a few fixes over the prior beta from just two weeks ago. The principal changes in this new beta are improving systemd-homed support within Plasma, renaming the KRDP systemd unit to have a "app-" prefix, and DrKonqi adding a mapping for the Plasma browser integration host.

The improved systemd-homed integration work is to the Polkit KDE agent for better handling cases like a systemd-homed user entering a wrong password.

KDE Plasma 6.3


More details on today's updated beta of Plasma 6.3 via the KDE.org announcement.

The stable release of KDE Plasma 6.3.0 is expected on 11 February.
Add A Comment
Related News
KDE Developers Fixing "Record Amounts Of Bugs" Following Plasma 6.3 Beta
KDE Plasma 6.3 Bringing A More Consistent Close Button, Other Last Minute Changes
KDE Plasma 6.3 Beta Released With A Ton Of Improvements
KDE Plasma Wayland Protocols 1.16 Brings Power/Performance vs. Color Accuracy Preference
KDE Plasma 6.3 To Offer Better Night Light Mode On HDR Displays
KDE Starts 2025 With Accessibility Improvements & Better Graphics Tablet Controls
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Most Exciting Kernel Optimizations, New Hardware Support & Other Linux 6.13 Features
AMDGPU VirtIO Native Context Merged: Native AMD Driver Support Within Guest VMs
Fedora KDE Plasma Edition Aims To Appeal To Multimedia Enthusiasts & Content Creators
Intel Arc B580 Linux Graphics Driver Performance One Month After Launch
Tiny Corp Nearing "Completely Sovereign" Compute Stack For AMD GPUs With Tinygrad
Many Exciting Features & New Hardware Support Expected For Linux 6.14
Linux 6.13 Released With AutoFDO + Propeller, AMD Changes & Broader Apple Support
Year Of The BSD Desktop? There's Going To Be A BSD Desktop Conference At Least