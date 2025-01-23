KDE Plasma 6.3 Beta 2 Improves systemd-homed Support
Earlier this month was the release of the KDE Plasma 6.3 beta while today a second beta was issued.
This new KDE Plasma 6.3 Beta marked as v6.2.91 brings a few fixes over the prior beta from just two weeks ago. The principal changes in this new beta are improving systemd-homed support within Plasma, renaming the KRDP systemd unit to have a "app-" prefix, and DrKonqi adding a mapping for the Plasma browser integration host.
The improved systemd-homed integration work is to the Polkit KDE agent for better handling cases like a systemd-homed user entering a wrong password.
More details on today's updated beta of Plasma 6.3 via the KDE.org announcement.
The stable release of KDE Plasma 6.3.0 is expected on 11 February.
Add A Comment