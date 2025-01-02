KDE Plasma 6.3 Beta Released With A Ton Of Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 9 January 2025 at 11:05 AM EST.
KDE
Ahead of the planned stable release next month, the beta version of Plasma 6.3 is out today for testing this next iteration of the KDE desktop.

KDE Plasma 6.3 has been piling on more features and fixes/refinements to the Plasma 6 desktop. Plasma 6.3 brings accessibility improvements, better drawing tablet settings/controls, numerous Wayland enhancements, better game controller joystick support, KDE Info Center additions, an improved night light mode for HDR displays, and various optimizations. Of the Wayland changes there are fixes both on the KWin compositor side as well as to various other KDE components plus XWayland fixes too.

KDE Plasma 6.3 beta desktop


With Plasma 6.3, the Spectacle screenshot and screen recording tool is also now part of Plasma to better align the project. Plus Plasma 6.3 also adds a new Snap KCM for controlling packages from the Snap Store.

KDE Plasma 6.3 beta desktop


The KDE Plasma 6.3 schedule has a second beta release around 23 January and then the Plasma 6.3.0 stable release date on 11 February.

KDE Plasma 6.3 beta desktop


Downloads and more details on the KDE Plasma 6.3 beta release via KDE.org.
