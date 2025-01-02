KDE Plasma 6.3 Beta Released With A Ton Of Improvements

Ahead of the planned stable release next month, the beta version of Plasma 6.3 is out today for testing this next iteration of the KDE desktop.KDE Plasma 6.3 has been piling on more features and fixes/refinements to the Plasma 6 desktop. Plasma 6.3 brings accessibility improvements, better drawing tablet settings/controls, numerous Wayland enhancements, better game controller joystick support, KDE Info Center additions, an improved night light mode for HDR displays, and various optimizations. Of the Wayland changes there are fixes both on the KWin compositor side as well as to various other KDE components plus XWayland fixes too.

With Plasma 6.3, the Spectacle screenshot and screen recording tool is also now part of Plasma to better align the project. Plus Plasma 6.3 also adds a new Snap KCM for controlling packages from the Snap Store.

The KDE Plasma 6.3 schedule has a second beta release around 23 January and then the Plasma 6.3.0 stable release date on 11 February.