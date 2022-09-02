KDE Plasma 5.26 Sees More Features & Fixes Ahead Of Beta
There is a lot of last minute feature work and improvements heading into Plasma 5.26 ahead of its upcoming beta and feature freeze.
The Plasma 5.26 Beta is now less than two weeks out with it being scheduled for 15 September while the Plasma 5.26.0 stable release is expected on 11 October.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly recap of interesting developments in the KDE space over the past week. This past week has seen a lot of work on wrapping up Plasma 5.26 features and other enhancements. Some of this week's highlights include:
- KDE System Settings has long supported a "Night Color" mode while now there is also the notion of a "Day Color" with Plasma 5.26.
- KDE Discover now displays content ratings for applications supporting them.
- KDE Discover adds a "Share" button to send a link to an app's details page that can be shared with others.
- KDE Discover also now checks for free disk space before updating to ensure there is enough space.
- For KDE Plasma 5.26 multi-monitor setups, window positions are now remembered on a per-screen basis.
- When a laptop battery reaches the critically low threshold, the screen will no longer be inappropriately brightened.
- Under Plasma Wayland, KWin will no longer sometimes crash when dragging an attachment from the Thunderbird mail client.
- Various other bug fixes and enhancements.
More details on the changes via Nate's blog.
