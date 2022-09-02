KDE Plasma 5.26 Sees More Features & Fixes Ahead Of Beta

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 3 September 2022 at 05:28 AM EDT. 9 Comments
KDE --
There is a lot of last minute feature work and improvements heading into Plasma 5.26 ahead of its upcoming beta and feature freeze.

The Plasma 5.26 Beta is now less than two weeks out with it being scheduled for 15 September while the Plasma 5.26.0 stable release is expected on 11 October.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly recap of interesting developments in the KDE space over the past week. This past week has seen a lot of work on wrapping up Plasma 5.26 features and other enhancements. Some of this week's highlights include:

- KDE System Settings has long supported a "Night Color" mode while now there is also the notion of a "Day Color" with Plasma 5.26.

- KDE Discover now displays content ratings for applications supporting them.

- KDE Discover adds a "Share" button to send a link to an app's details page that can be shared with others.

- KDE Discover also now checks for free disk space before updating to ensure there is enough space.

- For KDE Plasma 5.26 multi-monitor setups, window positions are now remembered on a per-screen basis.

- When a laptop battery reaches the critically low threshold, the screen will no longer be inappropriately brightened.

- Under Plasma Wayland, KWin will no longer sometimes crash when dragging an attachment from the Thunderbird mail client.

- Various other bug fixes and enhancements.

More details on the changes via Nate's blog.
9 Comments
Related News
KDE Makes It Easy To Now Remap Extra Mouse Buttons, Discover Keeps Getting Better
Kdenlive 22.08 Video Editor Brings UI Improvements, Experimental Parallel Processing
KDE's Dolphin Gets A Dedicated Selection Mode, Full-Screen Mode For Elisa
KDE Gear - KDE Applications - 22.08 Released
Krita 5.1 Released With JPEG-XL Support, XSIMD For Better Paint Performance
Plasma 5.26 Improving Widget Accessibility, Kickoff Gets Compact Mode + Wayland Fixes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Debian Begins A General Resolution To Decide What To Do With Non-Free Firmware
GIMP 2.99.12 Released - "A Huge Milestone Towards GIMP 3.0"
PostgreSQL Optimizes Performance & Lower Memory Management Overhead
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Is Eliminating GTK 2 Support
NetworkManager 1.40 Released With Multi-Path TCP Support, Other Improvements
Ubuntu Isn't Yet Onboard With GNOME's "Device Security" Screen
Fwupd 1.8.4 Supports More Hardware, Starts Allowing To Make BIOS Changes From Linux
Canonical Continues Snap'ing Up Linux Gaming For Ubuntu