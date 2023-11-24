KDE Is Down To Just One Wayland Showstopper Bug Remaining

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 25 November 2023 at 06:24 AM EST. 18 Comments
The KDE Plasma 6.0 feature freeze is quickly approaching and the Plasma Wayland showstopper bug list is nearly cleared out for being able to endorse the Plasma Wayland session over X11.

KDE developer Nate Graham published his latest weekly development summary today to outline all the interesting work this week on Plasma 6.0 and related apps. Among the changes this week, restarting or powering off your system while in the Plasma Wayland session will now cause apps with unsaved changes to prompt the user to save them rather than just quitting immediately. This was one of the last three Wayland showstoppers for KDE.

Another Wayland showstopper resolved is "bounce keys" now fully working on the Plasma Wayland session.

That leaves just one showstopper issue before KDE can formally recommend Wayland: not all sticky keys options work. The bug is around sticky keys not working as intended on Wayland. The bug dates back to late 2021 and is currently being worked on for addressing ahead of Plasma 6.0. Other Wayland issues albeit not showstoppers are outlined on this Wiki page.

Unresponsive window prompt in KDE


Another notable Wayland change for KDE this week is the "kill unresponsive window?" now existing and working in the Plasma Wayland session.

Other KDE changes this week include fixing the displaying of files/folders created in ~?Desktop but outside of Plasma itself will now show immediately, the "battery and brightness" widget has split into two separate widgets, KMail now supports new frameless styling in Plasma 6 Breeze, and the Samba sharing configuration window having been fully ported to Qt6.

More details on the KDE changes this week via Nate's blog.
