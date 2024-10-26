KDE Fixing Many Bugs, Prepping New Plasma 6.3 Features

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 26 October 2024 at 06:29 AM EDT. 2 Comments
KDE
KDE developers continue being very busy prepping more bug fixes for the Plasma 6.2.x series while continuing to work on new feature material for Plasma 6.3.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his latest weekly recap of all the interesting KDE changes for the week. Some of this week's KDE development highlights include:

- Plasma 6.3 is adding a touch-friendly UI for the clipboard widget that will only appear when in touch mode.

- WireGuard VPNs are now considered VPNs by the Networks widget.

- Multi-instance and multi-process Flatpak apps are now grouped together within the System Monitor's Applications page.

- Breeze icons for Typst files.

- A KWin freeze fix when plugging in a Valve Index VR headset and there are no other screens enabled.

- A Plasma crash fix when interacting with connected storage devices in certain ways will be fixed with Plasma 6.2.2.

- More reliable to save custom names given to audio devices.

More details on these changes and more over on Nate's blog.
