KDE Linux Introduces "Developer Mode" Option, Easier Log Collection

With the start of the new month comes a new progress report on the KDE Linux distribution for the prior month. Even with KDE developers being busy to ship Plasma 6.7 in June, they still accomplished a lot when it comes to KDE Linux.KDE Linux has rolled out an initial "developer mode" for showing various developer tools and options that are otherwise concealed by default to ease the end-user experience. Simply runningfrom the Konsole is all that's needed to enable this initial developer mode.This easy to activate developer mode makes for a nice clean experience for users that are not developers but where they may occasionally want to toggle additional features for helping to debug problems. For now thisis quite basic but may be built upon in the future for further customizing the developer experience.If you are still ripping CDs in 2026, KDE Linux has now switched to the Audex app in place of audiocd-kio for CD ripping purposes. KDE Linux developers were able to get Audex packaged up on Flathub.

KDE Linux in June also made more progress on their QA/testing infrastructure, transforming KDE Linux's RAW image file into a hybrid ISO that is also a valid ISO file, easier log collection with a new collect-logs tool, and improved documentation. The collect-logs tool was inspired by the CachyOS bug reporting script for easily collecting the outputs of kscree-doctor, uptime, /etc/fstab, and other commands and common files.More details on the improvements to KDE Linux over the course of June can be found via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.