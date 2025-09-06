KDE Linux Enters Alpha As Reference Linux Distribution For The KDE Desktop

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 6 September 2025 at 07:30 AM EDT. 43 Comments
KDE
As an exciting announcement out of the KDE Akademy 2025 conference kicking off in Berlin, Germany... The KDE Linux distribution is now in alpha! This is their in-house reference Linux distribution for the KDE Plasma desktop.

KDE Linux is now available in alpha form as the "reference implementation" for the Plasma desktop and KDE applications. While the likes of Kubuntu and KDE Neon have served as sort of a reference/leading-edge platform for KDE in the past, there is now KDE Linux as their own official Linux distribution.

KDE Linux Alpha


KDE Linux will ship with all the latest KDE applications, provide a quick update cycle, and aims to be safe, maintainable, and modern.

KDE Linux remains under heavy development and testing but is now ready for more power users and developers to try it out. Today's press release explains that KDE Linux is "The KDE OS" and intends to be suitable for general use but not as optimized for specific uses compared to other Linux distributions.

KDE Linux is built on an immutable base OS and leveraging Arch Linux packages for the core platform.

Here are some of the official screenshots the KDE project provided in advance of today's embargo lift for the KDE Linux alpha release:

KDE Linux Alpha

KDE Linux Alpha

KDE Linux Alpha



Those wanting to download today's alpha release or learn more about the KDE Linux OS can do so via kde.org/linux/.
43 Comments
Related News
KDE Plasma 6.8 Remote Desktop To Enjoy Lower Latency Performance
KDE Plasma 6.8 Beta Released With Many Great Improvements, Kup Backup Scheduler
KDE's KWin Merges Wayland Commit-Timing Protocol Support
KDE Plasma 6.8 Lands Windows-Like Auto-Scrolling, Lower vRAM Usage For Breeze Theme
KDE Plasma 6.8 Lands Dwell Clicker Support To Improve Accessibility On Wayland
KDE Linux Now Providing Automatic Btrfs Snapshots For All User Files
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Void Linux Maintainer Orphans 100+ Packages Over AI Policy Dispute
Intel Reverses Decision To Cancel Their Open-Source Font Project
BFS File-System Being Removed For Linux 7.4
Patches Ready For AMDGPU HDMI 2.1 Enabled By Default With Linux 7.4 With FreeSync, VRR & ALLM
Debian 13.7 Released With Many Bug Fixes
Steam Client Beta Improves Big Picture Mode, Several Linux Enhancements
Mold High Speed Linker Being Rewritten In Rust, Hopes To Be The Default Linker On Linux
Linux Patched For Silent User-Space Data Loss Bug That's Existed Since 2023