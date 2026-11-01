Kwi Being Developed As New KDE Terminal Emulator With 3x To 35x Performance
A new KDE terminal emulator is in development as a modern alternative to Konsole. Kwi is this new terminal app being built atop the Ghostty library.
KDE developer Eike Hein announced the development today of Kwi for a fast and modern terminal that complies with the KDE HIG and UI conventions. Kwi is employing Ghostty's libghostty-vt library and other mature KDE Frameworks. In turn the Kwi terminal supports GPU acceleration via OpenGL or Vulkan with the Qt Scene Graph.
"3x–35x faster overall performance, depending on the benchmark E.g. 870 fps in DOOM-fire-zig on a test system, vs. 23 fps in Konsole"
Kwi is self-described as offering 3x to 35x faster overall performance than Konsole, complies with the latest KDE HIG standards, and a more modern architecture over Konsole.
Kwi for now is considered experimental and not yet proposed as a replacement to Konsole. The current state is summed up as:
"Kwi is well underway and has seen limited testing by a small circle of friends, but it's also so very hot off the presses there's not even a tagged v0.1.0 yet. As such, please greatly temper your expectations and expect obvious and immediate bugs :-). It is in no way a match for the 29 years of continuous development work on Konsole, used by millions every day."
Those wishing to learn more about the Kwi terminal emulator can do so via the KDE.org blog.
9 Comments