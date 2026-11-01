Kwi Being Developed As New KDE Terminal Emulator With 3x To 35x Performance

"3x–35x faster overall performance, depending on the benchmark E.g. 870 fps in DOOM-fire-zig on a test system, vs. 23 fps in Konsole"

A new KDE terminal emulator is in development as a modern alternative to Konsole. Kwi is this new terminal app being built atop the Ghostty library.KDE developer Eike Hein announced the development today of Kwi for a fast and modern terminal that complies with the KDE HIG and UI conventions. Kwi is employing Ghostty's libghostty-vt library and other mature KDE Frameworks. In turn the Kwi terminal supports GPU acceleration via OpenGL or Vulkan with the Qt Scene Graph.Kwi is self-described as offering 3x to 35x faster overall performance than Konsole, complies with the latest KDE HIG standards, and a more modern architecture over Konsole.

"Kwi is well underway and has seen limited testing by a small circle of friends, but it's also so very hot off the presses there's not even a tagged v0.1.0 yet. As such, please greatly temper your expectations and expect obvious and immediate bugs :-). It is in no way a match for the 29 years of continuous development work on Konsole, used by millions every day."