KDE Internet of Things Development Restarted For Home Assistant Integration
Announced one year ago was KDE Internet of Things "Kiot" with an emphasis on providing nice integration between the KDE Plasma desktop and Home Assistant for handling open-source home automation. Development on Kiot sadly fell through the cracks for most of the year but development on it recently restarted.
KDE developer David Edmundson shared that Kiot development has recently been restarted thanks to contributions from new developer Odd Østlie. Odd has been working on new features around Bluetooth, audio device handling, battery state handling for different devices, media mplayer / MPRIS connection, and more.
Various other configuration features are being worked on as is a new configuration UI.
David and Odd are currently working toward a Kiot v0.1 inaugural release soon as well as Flatpak packaging for it. Those wishing to learn more about the Kiot development now happening can do so via this blog post.
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