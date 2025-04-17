KDE Gear 25.04 Delivers Many Improvements To KDE's Applications

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 17 April 2025 at 05:49 AM EDT. 14 Comments
KDE
Following the recent Plasma 6.3 desktop release, KDE Gear 25.04 is now available for shipping all of the latest and greatest KDE applications.

KDE Gear 25.04 is out today as the newest routine update to this set of KDE apps. Some of the changes with KDE Gear 25.04 include:

- The Dolphin file manager has been seeing more work recently around enhancing accessibility and usability. Dolphin has begun supporting right-to-left written languages and there have been a number of subtle enhancements.

- The Kate text editor has added support for the debputy language server.

- The KDevelop integrated development environment added support for the Language Server Protocol (LSP)

- The Konqueror web browser has an improved "Save As" dialog handling and other refinements.

- The Falkon web browser now supports blocking WebSockets.

- The KRDC remote desktop application now works with the new version of the FreeRDP protocol.

- KDE Connect is now able to transfer data between your phone and computer faster when using Bluetooth.

- The Merkuro groupware software is working on adding email support and other improvements.

- The Okular document viewer has added support for PGP/GPG-based signatures.

- Keysmith added support for importing tokens from QR codes.

- The Kdenlive video editor now supports importing and exporting projects using the OpenTimelineIO format.

- The Arianna eBook reader is now faster and better support with its new rendering engine.

- The KWave audio editor has improved its playback performance.

KWave


More details on all of these interesting KDE Gear 25.04 changes via KDE.org.
14 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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