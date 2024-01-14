KDE Hiring For New Project To Promote Environmentally-Sustainable Software

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 14 January 2024 at 07:37 PM EST. 33 Comments
KDE
KDE e.V. as the German legal organization behind the KDE project is hiring an employee for a new project to promote environmentally-sustainable software and long-term hardware use.

KDE e.V. passed along word this Sunday around this new job opening to serve as an administrator for this project to promote environmentally-sustainable software and long-term hardware use. Technical details on the project itself appear light at this point.

This is a part-time paid position with KDE e.V. and guaranteed at least through March 2026, though is part time at 10 hours per week. Those applying also need to be German-based -- remote or in-office in Berlin -- and have fluent German and English skills.

Berlin Germany


Those interested in more details on this job position for project lead and event manager for environmentally sustainable software within the KDE space can find the job details on ev.kde.org.
33 Comments
Related News
KDE Reduces CPU Usage On Wayland When Moving The Pointer & Other Fixes
KDE Plasma 6.0 Release Candidate Available For Testing
KDE's Nate Graham On X11 Being A Bad Platform & The Wayland Future
KDE KWin Merge Request Opened For Dynamic Triple Buffering
KDE Developers Prepare For Christmas With More Bug Fixes & Qt 6 Porting
KDE Plasma 6 Beta 2 Released For Testing
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A 2024 Discussion Whether To Convert The Linux Kernel From C To Modern C++
Linux 6.8 Network Optimizations Can Boost TCP Performance For Many Concurrent Connections By ~40%
Linus Torvalds Hits Nasty Performance Regression With Early Linux 6.8 Code
Linux Gains An Open File Server Implementation For Tractors & Agriculture Machinery
GNOME Merges RDP Graphical Remote Login Support
Linus Torvalds On Linux 6.8 DRM: "Testing Is Seriously Lacking"
Linux 6.8 Landing A Tantalizing Optimization For Common $PATH-Based Searches
Arch Linux Will Now Use Dbus-Broker As Its Default D-Bus Daemon