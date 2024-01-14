KDE Hiring For New Project To Promote Environmentally-Sustainable Software

KDE e.V. as the German legal organization behind the KDE project is hiring an employee for a new project to promote environmentally-sustainable software and long-term hardware use.KDE e.V. passed along word this Sunday around this new job opening to serve as an administrator for this project to promote environmentally-sustainable software and long-term hardware use. Technical details on the project itself appear light at this point.This is a part-time paid position with KDE e.V. and guaranteed at least through March 2026, though is part time at 10 hours per week. Those applying also need to be German-based -- remote or in-office in Berlin -- and have fluent German and English skills.

Those interested in more details on this job position for project lead and event manager for environmentally sustainable software within the KDE space can find the job details on ev.kde.org