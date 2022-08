KDE's Dolphin Gets A Dedicated Selection Mode, Full-Screen Mode For Elisa

KDE developers had another busy summertime week adding more features to their open-source desktop environment.This past week of KDE development wasn't the most exciting in recent time, but there were a number of useful additions and fixes worth mentioning. KDE developer Nate Graham once again did a splendid job concisely summarizing all of the interesting KDE developments for the week. Some of this week's KDE work included:- The Dolphin file manager has a dedicated "Selection Mode" for making it easier to select items from a single-click setting or touchscreen. This feature is coming with Dolphin 22.12 for improving file selection.- A full-screen mode has been introduced for the Elisa music player.- Support for generating preview image thumbnails for .arw RAW image files.- Support for launching executable files from file searches in Kicker, Kickoff, Overview, and similar places. There will be a "open or execute?" dialog shown.- Restoring touch scrolling support for Kickoff.- Various other bug fixes.More details on these KDE changes for the week over on Nate's blog