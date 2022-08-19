KDE's Dolphin Gets A Dedicated Selection Mode, Full-Screen Mode For Elisa

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 20 August 2022 at 05:51 AM EDT. 1 Comment
KDE --
KDE developers had another busy summertime week adding more features to their open-source desktop environment.

This past week of KDE development wasn't the most exciting in recent time, but there were a number of useful additions and fixes worth mentioning. KDE developer Nate Graham once again did a splendid job concisely summarizing all of the interesting KDE developments for the week. Some of this week's KDE work included:

- The Dolphin file manager has a dedicated "Selection Mode" for making it easier to select items from a single-click setting or touchscreen. This feature is coming with Dolphin 22.12 for improving file selection.

- A full-screen mode has been introduced for the Elisa music player.

- Support for generating preview image thumbnails for .arw RAW image files.

- Support for launching executable files from file searches in Kicker, Kickoff, Overview, and similar places. There will be a "open or execute?" dialog shown.

- Restoring touch scrolling support for Kickoff.

- Various other bug fixes.

More details on these KDE changes for the week over on Nate's blog.
1 Comment
Related News
KDE Gear - KDE Applications - 22.08 Released
Krita 5.1 Released With JPEG-XL Support, XSIMD For Better Paint Performance
Plasma 5.26 Improving Widget Accessibility, Kickoff Gets Compact Mode + Wayland Fixes
KDE Kicks Off August With More Desktop Bug Fixes
KDE Ends July With More Bug Fixes, Discover Improvements
KDE Plasma 5.25 Delayed For FreeBSD Due To Needing Additional Security Infrastructure
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.0-rc1 Released With Exciting Performance Optimizations, New Hardware Support
Asahi Linux May Pursue Writing Apple Silicon GPU Driver In Rust
Microsoft + Canonical Announce Native .NET 6 For Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Greg KH Recommends Avoiding Alder Lake Laptops - Intel Webcam Linux Driver Long Ways Out
Glibc 2.36 Dropping DT_HASH Has Been Breaking Easy Anti Cheat Games With Steam Play
Ubuntu Linux Preparing systemd-hwe To Ease OEM Hardware Enablement
Proton 7.0-4 Released For Steam Play With Many Game Fixes, More Playable Titles
Linux Gets New Patch To Fix AMD Retbleed Mitigation - STIBP Needed With IBPB