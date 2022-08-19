KDE's Dolphin Gets A Dedicated Selection Mode, Full-Screen Mode For Elisa
KDE developers had another busy summertime week adding more features to their open-source desktop environment.
This past week of KDE development wasn't the most exciting in recent time, but there were a number of useful additions and fixes worth mentioning. KDE developer Nate Graham once again did a splendid job concisely summarizing all of the interesting KDE developments for the week. Some of this week's KDE work included:
- The Dolphin file manager has a dedicated "Selection Mode" for making it easier to select items from a single-click setting or touchscreen. This feature is coming with Dolphin 22.12 for improving file selection.
- A full-screen mode has been introduced for the Elisa music player.
- Support for generating preview image thumbnails for .arw RAW image files.
- Support for launching executable files from file searches in Kicker, Kickoff, Overview, and similar places. There will be a "open or execute?" dialog shown.
- Restoring touch scrolling support for Kickoff.
- Various other bug fixes.
More details on these KDE changes for the week over on Nate's blog.
