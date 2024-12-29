KDE Amarok 3.2 Music Player Released With Initial Qt6/KF6 Support

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 29 December 2024 at 04:00 PM EST. 1 Comment
KDE
Back in April was the release of the Amarok 3.0 music player for KDE after a six year hiatus and their first version ported to using the Qt5 toolkit and KDE Frameworks 5. Now in ending out 2024, the Amarok team has released an updated version of this open-source music player that provides initial support for the Qt6 toolkit and KDE Frameworks 6.

Amarok developers are still recommending Amarok 3.2 be built against Qt5 and KDE Frameworks 5, but there is initial and early-stage support for Qt6 with KDE Frameworks 6. The same codebase for this music player can be built against either toolkit and frameworks version.

Amarok 3.0 screenshot


In addition to working on Qt6 and KF6 support, Amarok 3.2 also includes filtering collections by lack of tag / empty tag, multiple long-standing crash bug reports have now been resolved, and a variety of other improvements to stability and general fixes.

Amarok developers will be working on a number of 3.2.x point releases before shifting focus to what will be the Amarok 4.0 music player. Downloads and more details on the Amarok 3.2 release via the KDE.org blog.
