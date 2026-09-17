Jemalloc 5.4 Released With Portability Improvements, Code Cleanups
Earlier this year Meta announced a renewed investment into the jemalloc memory allocator that's been popular for server and HPC use among various desktop use-cases too. After stagnating a bit in recent years, Jemalloc has been off to seeing new developments since Meta's announcement and out today is Jemalloc 5.4 as the latest step forward.
Jemalloc 5.4 worked on addressing technical debts, including code refactoring, bug fixing, enhancing test coverage, and other code clean-ups. There is also portability improvements too.
Some of the other new features of Jemalloc 5.4 include "EXTENT_ALLOC_FLAG_PINNED" for custom-extent allocation hooks to mark non-reclaimable mappings, supporting per-CPU arena selection via thread.arena, and other changes. There are also a handful of new optimizations too in this release.
As part of the portability work is Jemalloc now having an OS abstraction layer for handling platform-dependent code around file/process I/O, time, synchronization, CPU, virtual-memory, atfork, error-handling, profiling, thread-yield, and configuration-access. There are also GCC 16 warning fixes in Jemalloc 5.4.
Downloads and the full list of changes for the Jemalloc 5.4 memory allocator via GitHub.
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