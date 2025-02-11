Intel oneDNN 3.7 Begins Tuning For Xe3 Graphics, Adds More Granite Rapids Optimizations

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 19 February 2025 at 06:11 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL
Intel software engineers on Tuesday released oneDNN 3.7 as the newest version of this oneAPI Deep Neural Network Library that is in turn used by software like ONNX, MATLAB, PaddlePaddle, Apache MXNet, and others as part of the building blocks for deep learning software.

The oneDNN software more recently falls under the UXL Foundation umbrella but continues to be heavily optimized for all Intel CPU and GPU wares plus to a lesser extent ARM, RISC-V, POWER, and other ISAs along with AMD/NVIDIA GPUs. With the new oneDNN 3.7 release, there are more optimizations for both current and upcoming Intel hardware.

Intel oneDNN diagram


On the Intel CPU side there are more performance improvements for Intel AMX instruction usage found since Xeon Sapphire Rapids, various AVX2 and AVX-512 performance improvements for INT8, and other mostly INT8 and BF16 optimizations. The AVX2/AVX-512 improvements should also end up paying off for AMD processors too.

Over on the Intel graphics side, oneDNN 3.7 has landed initial optimizations for Xe3 graphics that will first be found in integrated graphics form later this year with Panther Lake. The Intel graphics optimizations also include performance improvements for Xe2 with Lunar Lake integrated graphics and Battlemage discrete graphics.

The oneDNN 3.7 release also has BF16 performance improvements for AArch64 processors, improved MATMUL performance on NVIDIA GPUs with cuBLASLt, and other improvements.

Downloads and more details on the Intel oneDNN 3.7 release via GitHub. Updated oneDNN benchmarks of different CPUs soon.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel PyTorch Extension 2.6 Brings More Xeon 6 Optimizations
Intel Killer E5000 Ethernet Support For Linux 6.15
Intel C1 Demotion Knob Proposed For The Linux Kernel To Help Newer Xeon CPUs
Intel Thermal Daemon 2.5.9 Prepares For Panther Lake
Intel CPU Microcode Updated For Five New Security Issues
Intel's Newest Open-Source Project Is "Polite Guard"
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Karol Herbst Steps Down As Nouveau Maintainer Due To Linux Kernel's Toxic Environment
FLAC 1.5 Finally Delivers Multi-Threaded Encoding
Linux 6.13 Performance For 250Hz vs. 1000Hz Timer Frequency Comparison
Firefox ForkServer Getting Ready To Enhance Linux Browser Performance
Systemd Adding The Ability to Boot Directly Into A Disk Image Downloaded Via HTTP
GNOME Software May Eventually Drop RPM Support In Favor Of Flatpaks
Hector Martin Resigns From The Asahi Linux Project
Firefox User Manages Experimental Browser Port To GTK4 Toolkit