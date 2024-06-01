Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel Xe2 Brings Native 64-bit Integer Arithmetic
A patch merged on Friday confirms Xe2 as having native 64-bit integer arithmetic.
Within Intel's Mesa driver code the "has_64bit_int" property is set to true... This wasn't the case with Xe or prior Intel graphics generations with the exception of old Gen8 Broadwell graphics. There wasn't native 64-bit integer support for the Intel graphics between then and now but relied on emulation in such cases for 64-bit ints. As a nice prospect particularly for workstation GPU needs, this native 64-bit int math support appears to be present across all Intel Xe2 graphics.
This patch was merged into Mesa 24.2-devel as part of the merge request Tweaks to iadd3 with int64, small iadd3 opts and int64 opts.
Hopefully for Mesa 24.2 due out in August there will be good Xe2 support ready given Lunar Lake mobile processors appearing in Q3 and likely seeing the Intel Battlemage graphics cards before year's end. If there is good support in Mesa 24.2 that's good for in turn finding the necessary bits in the likes of Ubuntu 24.10 out-of-the-box.