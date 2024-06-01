Intel Xe2 Brings Native 64-bit Integer Arithmetic

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 1 June 2024 at 06:50 AM EDT. 5 Comments
As some more exciting news for upcoming Xe2 graphics with Lunar Lake integrated graphics and Battlemage discrete GPUs, the latest open-source driver activity for Linux has confirmed Xe2 supporting native 64-bit integer arithmetic.

A patch merged on Friday confirms Xe2 as having native 64-bit integer arithmetic.

Xe2 native int64


Within Intel's Mesa driver code the "has_64bit_int" property is set to true... This wasn't the case with Xe or prior Intel graphics generations with the exception of old Gen8 Broadwell graphics. There wasn't native 64-bit integer support for the Intel graphics between then and now but relied on emulation in such cases for 64-bit ints. As a nice prospect particularly for workstation GPU needs, this native 64-bit int math support appears to be present across all Intel Xe2 graphics.

This patch was merged into Mesa 24.2-devel as part of the merge request Tweaks to iadd3 with int64, small iadd3 opts and int64 opts.

Hopefully for Mesa 24.2 due out in August there will be good Xe2 support ready given Lunar Lake mobile processors appearing in Q3 and likely seeing the Intel Battlemage graphics cards before year's end. If there is good support in Mesa 24.2 that's good for in turn finding the necessary bits in the likes of Ubuntu 24.10 out-of-the-box.
