Intel Vulkan Driver Merges H.264/H.265 Video Encode Support
The open-source Intel "ANV" Vulkan driver within Mesa is now more capable for its Vulkan Video support with the H.264 and H.265 encode support now wired up for Mesa 24.3.
Since last year there has been initial Vulkan Video support within the Intel driver that includes H.265 decoding while merged today for Mesa 24.3 is support for accelerated video encoding to H.264 and H.265.
The five month old merge request by Igalia engineer Hyunjun Ko has been merged that consists of 20 patches affecting 3,500 lines of code.
Those interested in all the details around this H.264 and H.265 Vulkan Video encode support for the open-source Intel Linux driver can find them via this merge request.
