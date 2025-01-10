Intel Open-Source Vulkan Driver Merges Initial AV1 Decode Support
Merged this Friday night for Mesa 25.0 is initial Vulkan Video AV1 decode support for Intel's open-source "ANV" Vulkan Linux driver.
When making use of the Intel Media Driver with the VA-API interface there has long been support for AV1 video encode and decode on Intel hardware. But now with the Intel ANV driver is support for AV1 video decoding with the modern Vulkan Video API.
This Vulkan Video AV1 decode for the Intel driver was worked on by Hyunjun Ko of the consulting firm Igalia.
This merge request gets the AV1 decoding in place for Vulkan Video with ANV -- complete with 10-bit decode, IntraBC, in-loop super resolution, and other features. This should in theory work on Intel graphics hardware back to Tigerlake / Gen11 but was predominantly tested with Intel Gen12 graphics.
This Intel AV1 decode for Vulkan Video will be found in the Mesa 25.0 release later this quarter. It was in February 2024 when the AV1 decode extension for Vulkan Video was finally wrapped up. Similarly, it's been roughly one year now since the AMD Radeon RADV driver has supported AV1 decode with the upstream Mesa code.
