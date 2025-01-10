Intel Open-Source Vulkan Driver Merges Initial AV1 Decode Support

Merged this Friday night for Mesa 25.0 is initial Vulkan Video AV1 decode support for Intel's open-source "ANV" Vulkan Linux driver.When making use of the Intel Media Driver with the VA-API interface there has long been support for AV1 video encode and decode on Intel hardware. But now with the Intel ANV driver is support for AV1 video decoding with the modern Vulkan Video API.

This Vulkan Video AV1 decode for the Intel driver was worked on by Hyunjun Ko of the consulting firm Igalia.