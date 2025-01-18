Intel Tofino P4 Software Open-Sourced Years Later

"This bold move from Intel to open-source the Tofino P4 software is more than just a licensing decision; it’s a call to action for the global developer community. It invites everyone—from seasoned network engineers to aspiring students—to participate, innovate, and contribute to shaping the future of networking. The open-sourcing of Tofino P4 code democratizes access to some of the most powerful tools in networking. Developers can now dive deep into the workings of Tofino switches, experiment with custom data plane designs without restrictions, and share and build upon others’ innovations to create groundbreaking solutions, utilizing the power and strength of an open-source community.



Open source thrives on collaboration. By releasing the Tofino P4 code, we’re creating a community where developers can propose and implement new features, researchers can experiment with cutting-edge ideas in programmable networking, and educators can use open-source tools to train the next generation of network engineers. Traditionally, access to high-performance network programming tools has been limited by closed-source software, high costs, or proprietary restrictions. Open-sourcing Tofino P4 removes these barriers, allowing anyone with the curiosity and skills to participate. This democratization is a game-changer for startups, academic institutions, and developers in underrepresented regions. Aspiring P4 developers can now explore, dissect, and learn from production-grade software."

An interesting open-source announcement out of Intel this week is that they have open-sourced their P4 software for their line of Tofino programmable Ethernet switches.The Intel Tofino P4 software has been open-sourced to help open up new possibilities around programmable networks. Intel's announcement on the P4 programming language project site around this open-source move mentions:Intel's open-sourcing announcement can be read in full at P4.org

The only sad part about this announcement is that the Tofino product line is effectively dead. The Intel Tofino P4-programmable Ethernet switch ASICs initially launched back in 2016. The Tofino 2 launched in 2018 allows up to a 32x400G port P4 programmable Ethernet switch with a maximum bandwidth of 12.8 Tbps. But in 2023 Intel ceased further development of the Tofino ASICs. It's therefore a bit surprising/odd that now in 2025 they are finally open-sourcing their P4 software. In any event we welcome all of their open-source software announcements.