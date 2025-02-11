Intel Thermal Daemon 2.5.9 Prepares For Panther Lake
Intel on Tuesday released Thermal Daemon 2.5.9 as their newest feature release of this open-source daemon to help monitor and control the CPU/SoC temperature within laptops and other modern Intel hardware.
Intel Thermal Daemon helps monitor and optimize the performance of modern Intel platforms in conjunction with the Intel P-State driver, the RAPL and PowerClamp drivers, the Intel int340x thermal driver, and other code for providing insight and control into Intel's power management tunables.
With Intel Thermal Daemon 2.5.9 there is initial support for next-gen Core Ultra Series 3 "Panther Lake" SoCs. Along with recent Linux kernel work for enabling Panther Lake support, the Thermal Daemon is now ready for these Core Ultra parts expected to be released during the back half of 2025.
The only other change with Intel Thermal Daemon 2.5.9 besides the Panther Lake support is now handling for the Intel P-State kernel driver when operating in passive mode rather than active mode.
Downloads and more information on the Intel Thermal Daemon 2.5.9 release via GitHub.
