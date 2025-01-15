Intel THC Drivers To Be Submitted For Linux 6.14

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 15 January 2025 at 02:49 PM EST.
INTEL
The upcoming Linux 6.14 kernel cycle is poised to introduce support for Intel THC... The Touch Host Controller IP block found in the PCH of modern Intel laptops for dealing with touchscreen, touchpads, and similar functionality.

Going back to last year Intel software engineers were working on the new Intel THC drivers for Linux and I noted earlier this month they were close to being mainlined for supporting the touchscreen, touchpad, and related touch input devices on Intel Core systems making use of this THC IP block.

Intel THC patches


Now in the past week all of the Intel THC driver patches have been queued up within the HID subsystem's for-next branch. With the patches now in HID for-next, they are set to be submitted for the upcoming Linux 6.14 merge window. So barring any last minute problems or code quality concerns raised by Linus Torvalds, the Intel THC drivers should be part of the Linux 6.14 kernel.

This documentation patch goes into all the technical details around Intel THC for those interested. The Intel THC driver coverage in Linux 6.14 covers up through the latest Lunar Lake SoCs as well as upcoming Panther Lake.
