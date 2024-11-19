Intel SNC6 Sub-NUMA Clustering Support With Linux 6.13
A few weeks back I wrote about Intel engineers preparing SNC6 support with Linux for six nodes per L3 cache. That was the first time hearing of SNC6 with SNC 1/2/3/4 sub-NUMA clustering modes being more common. That support is now ready for merging with the Linux 6.13 kernel cycle.
The x86/cache pull request for the Linux 6.13 kernel has one minor clean-up to the resctrl code and then the only other patch is for adding support for six-node sub-NUMA clustering on Intel. Just a small change is needed to the resource control code in the Linux 6.13 kernel for allowing the SNC6 mode.
It's looking like Intel's Clearwater Forest will be the first platform supporting SNC6.
