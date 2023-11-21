Intel Software Developer Toolkits 2024 Released For Pushing AI, Python & HPC
Intel has announced their 2024 updates to oneAPI that they are promoting as the Intel Software Developer Toolkits 2024 release.
The 2024 updates add Intel GPU support to their Python distribution, support for Microsoft's open-source MLNet framework to oneAPI, more performance optimizations to their Deep Neural Network Library, improved hardware resource utilization for their Collective Communications Library, and more.
There is also expanded CUDA-to-SYCL migration, various AI acceleration improvements, the oneMKL math library integrates RNG offload, support for profiling code offloaded to NPUs, and in preview is C++ parallel STL support for easy GPU offloading.
Downloads and more details on Monday's Intel Software Developer Toolkits 2024 release via Intel.com. For those that missed the September announcement, Intel's oneAPI is also evolving into the Unified Acceleration Foundation "UXL".
Add A Comment