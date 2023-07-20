Linux 6.6 To Deal With Unresponsive Intel QAT Devices

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 20 July 2023 at 04:50 PM EDT. 2 Comments
INTEL
Linux has supported Quick Assist Technology (QAT) devices from the start whether it be QAT PCIe adapters or QAT support found within select Atom and Xeon CPUs as well as the latest-generation Sapphire Rapids CPUs. Only now though with the upcoming Linux 6.6 kernel is it adding a heartbeat feature for determining if a QAT device becomes unresponsive so that it can be acted upon.

Intel Quick Assist Technology can be used for accelerating data encryption and compression. Building upon the existing Intel QAT Linux kernel driver, a heartbeat feature is being added to deal with potentially unresponsive QAT devices. This patch explains:
Under some circumstances, firmware in the QAT devices could become unresponsive. The Heartbeat feature provides a mechanism to detect unresponsive devices.

The QAT FW periodically writes to memory a set of counters that allow to detect the liveness of a device. This patch adds logic to enable the reporting of those counters, analyze them and report if a device is alive or not.

In particular this adds
(1) heartbeat enabling, reading and detection logic
(2) reporting of heartbeat status and configuration via debugfs
(3) documentation for the newly created sysfs entries
(4) configuration of FW settings related to heartbeat, e.g. tick period
(5) logic to convert time in ms (provided by the user) to clock ticks

Plus related QAT updates have been queued into the "cryptodev" Git tree ahead of the Linux 6.6 cycle at the end of summer.

Intel QAT graphic


This QAT heartbeat feature is a useful addition but a bit surprising such functionality wasn't already in place.
2 Comments
Related News
Intel Preparing Another Linux Vulkan Driver Optimization To Help Gamers
Intel Releases Updated Q2-2023 FFmpeg Cartwheel
ASUS Will Take Over Intel's NUC Systems Line Moving Ahead
Fake Sparse Support Being Worked On For Intel's Open-Source Vulkan Driver
Intel Raptor Lake HX, System76 Adder WS 3 Added To Coreboot
Cluster Scheduling For Intel Hybrid CPUs Looks Like It Will Be Ready For Linux 6.6
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AlmaLinux No Longer Aims For 1:1 Compatibility With RHEL
Bcachefs File-System Plans To Try Again To Land In Linux 6.6
Btrfs Deprecating Its Integrity Checker Tool
Linux 6.6 Will Make It Easy To Disable IO_uring System-Wide
CentOS Project Promotes They Are "Open To All"
New Linux Kernel Code Works On APIC "Decrapification", Suggests Dropping x86 32-bit
COSMIC Desktop Implements Fractional Scaling, Wallpaper Settings
GTK Support For macOS Potentially Moving Back To "Best Effort" Approach