Intel PyTorch Extnesion 2.6 Brings More Xeon 6 Optimizations
Intel software engineers overnight released the newest version of the Intel Extension for PyTorch. The v2.6 release brings new optimizations for current-generation Xeon 6 processors as well as new large language model (LLM) performance optimizations.
The Intel PyTorch Extension 2.6 release builds upon the Xeon 6 optimizations originally offered in the prior v2.5 series. With the v2.6 release there are more comprehensive optimizations for AI models like Stable Diffusion, DLRM, BERT Large, GPT-J, Llama, and others. These optimizations will help with PyTorch on current P-core Granite Rapids server processors and to a lesser extent the E-core Sierra Forest processors.
The Intel PyTorch Extension 2.6 release also brings large language model optimizations for newer LLM models like Falcon 3, DeepSeek v2.5, and Jamba. Plus this update has some INT4 improvements, correctness fixes, upgrading to oneDNN 3.6.2, and other fixes and performance optimizations.
Downloads and more details on the Intel PyTorch Extension 2.6 release via GitHub.
