Intel's Newest Open-Source Project Is "Polite Guard"

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 10 February 2025 at 12:40 PM EST. 2 Comments
INTEL
Intel's newest open-source project and addition to their AI offerings is... Polite Guard.

Intel Polite Guard is an open-source natural language processing (NLP) language model for classifying text if it's polite or not.

Intel Polite Guard builds off BERT for text classification and this NLP model will classify text as either being polite, somewhat polite, neural, or impolite. Intel has made their data-sets and source code to Polite Guard open-source on GitHub and Hugging Face. As part of this is also a politeness benchmark for being able to compare future NLP models based on their politeness classification.

Intel Polite Guard


Intel is hoping Polite Guard can help "significantly boost customer satisfaction and loyalty" for services employing the NLP model to enhance the customer experience.

Intel Polite Guard Benefits


Intel Polite Guard is under the MIT license. Those wishing to learn more about Polite Guard can do so via the Intel Community blog. Those wanting to jump right in to this open-source Intel project can find the Polite Guard assets on GitHub.
2 Comments
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

